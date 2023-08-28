Police still looking for Evansville bank robber, release new security camera photos

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — It's been a week since a bank on Evansville's east side was robbed, and police are still looking for the person responsible.

As we reported, authorities were called to the Indiana Members Credit Union on Eagle Crest Boulevard back on Aug. 21 after a masked man entered the building demanding money.

On Monday, the Evansville Police Department released new images of the suspect as their search to find him continues. The photos shared by police show the man, who's described as having a thin build and being around 5'9" tall, wearing black shoes, blue jeans, a black hoodie, black mask, sunglasses, and a hat.

After the robbery, EPD says the suspect ran to a getaway vehicle - a silver Nissan car - and escaped with an unknown amount of money before officers arrived.

No one was injured in the robbery, and police said that the man never pulled out a weapon.

Anyone who has information on the suspect or on the incident is asked to call EPD at (812) 436-7979.