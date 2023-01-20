Police still looking for Friday morning armed robbery suspect in Evansville

Police are still searching for an armed robbery suspect after an incident that happened early Friday morning in Evansville.
The Evansville Police Department tells us officers are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Circle K gas station at the corner of East Riverside Drive and South Boeke Road.
It happened around 3 a.m. Friday. Police say a man went into the gas station with a gun demanding money.
The suspect made off with an unknown amount of cash, and left the gas station on foot.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact police.