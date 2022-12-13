Police still looking for suspect after armed robbery in Evansville

Police are still looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened in Evansville, Indiana.
As 44News previously reported, the armed robbery took place back on Dec. 7 at the gas station located on the corner of Stringtown Road and Diamond Avenue. Police were called to the gas station after the clerk said they had been robbed at gunpoint.
An update sent out by the Evansville Police Department on Tuesday says the search for the suspect continues, also including photos and a description of the robber.
Police say the suspect's believed to be a white man, wearing a sock hat which appeared to say "MALIN" and a sweatshirt that said "PROFLO," as shown in the photo.
EPD says the suspect was last seen running away in the area of North Sherman Street towards Negley Avenue.
If you can identify the suspect or have any information on the incident, call the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-4018.