Police still searching for gunman after man shot twice at Owensboro community center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Police are still looking for a gunman who opened fire inside an Owensboro community center on Monday.
New details released by the Owensboro Police Department on Tuesday say that the shooting happened while the victim was playing basketball.
According to OPD, security camera footage showed the shooter walk up to the victim and open fire after having a brief conversation, hitting the victim twice in the leg.
Police say the suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and had his face partially covered with a mask.
OPD officers were able to get to the scene within minutes, providing medical care to the victim before they were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
After the shooting, OPD says the suspect took off running and still hasn't been identified.
Anyone who has information on the incident should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.