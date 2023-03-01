Police: Suspicious package with 3,175 grams of THC oil leads to multiple arrests in Evansville

Multiple people were arrested on drug charges in Evansville after police say they intercepted a suspicious package that had several thousand grams of THC oil inside it.
Investigators with the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they were contacted about the package by a local sorting facility on Tuesday.
After a K9 alerted to drugs in the package, authorities say they got a search warrant and found two clear, glass jars with a combined 3,175 grams of THC oil inside.
Detectives say they applied for a search warrant for the delivery address, which was a trailer on Aurora Drive. They say they had received previous tips about 26-year-old Chandler Pierce selling large amounts of marijuana at the home.
The package was delivered to the trailer and a search warrant was served, according to an affidavit. The affidavit says two people were inside - 19-year-old Payton Yates and 39-year-old Keith Tacey.
During a search of the trailer, authorities say they found over 243 jars of THC oil/wax, 2,566 grams of marijuana, 4,082 grams of THC edibles, 198 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, over 1,000 vape pen cartridges of THC oil, a digital scale, and more.
Police say that Yates told them the trailer belonged to Pierce, but that he stayed with 25-year-old Clarissa Baumert on Mesker Park Drive.
Detectives say they went to the home on Mesker Park Drive to look for Pierce, and that they spoke with Baumert. They say Baumert told them that Pierce doesn't live there, but that he stays there on a regular basis.
At the home on Mesker Park Drive, authorities say they also spoke with Amy Bresh, who owns the property. They say Bresh told them that Pierce comes and goes, and uses a barn and trailer on the property regularly.
Police say they kept watching the property, when a man showed up and began walking to the barn and trailer. They say the man told them that Pierce had asked him to go to the trailer and get rid of everything.
Investigators say they served a search warrant on the Mesker Park Drive property, finding over 6,803 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, two guns, four grams of a substance that tested positive for heroine/meth, and $3,600 cash.
Inside the trailer, authorities say they found a THC extraction column, air compressor, and a large contained of Butane. They say they also found another three pounds of marijuana in the trailer.
After speaking with Bresh and Baumert again and reading them their rights, Baumert told investigators that Pierce was extracting THC oil in the trailer on the property, the affidavit says.
Authorities said that's when they went to Pierce's place of work and found him.
Pierce, Bresh, Baumert, Tacey, and Yates were all arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on various drug dealing and possession charges.