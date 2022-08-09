Police: Third arrest made in burglary of Madisonville Electric Department

Police in Madisonville, Kentucky, say a third suspect has been arrested in connection to a recent burglary investigation.

The Madisonville Police Department had previously told us that two men, Christopher Alfred and Kenneth Morris, had been arrested on burglary charges in connection to an investigation at city facilities.

Police said Tuesday that 30-year-old Ricky Hall of Madisonville had also been arrested in connection to the investigation.

MPD says one of the other suspects in the investigation identified Hall by name and photo. They said that Hall and the other suspect had all entered the Madisonville Electric Department to get wire from the building, according to police.

When police made contact with Hall on Monday morning, they say he became aggressive, clenching his fist, cursing at officers, and disregarding verbal commands.

Hall was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of Burglary and Menacing.