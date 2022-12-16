Police: Three arrested after fentanyl stakeout at Evansville home

Three people are facing charges after an undercover fentanyl investigation in Evansville, according to authorities.
Investigators say they were they were conducting surveillance at a home on Stanmore Drive on Thursday while a controlled purchase of fentanyl was made from 25-year-old Patric Dugan, who also had a warrant for his arrest.
During the controlled purchase, officials say a Confidential Informant used a predetermined amount of recorded Evansville Vanderburgh Drug Task Force cash to make the purchase.
While the informant was inside the home, police say that Dugan arranged a fentanyl delivery to be made to the address. They say that Dugan came outside and met with a vehicle that had pulled up and stopped nearby.
As investigators continued watching, they say they saw Dugan at the passenger side of the vehicle for less than a minute before it took off and Dugan went back inside the house.
The vehicle was stopped a few blocks away, with 29-year-old Tyler Vincent behind the wheel and 28-year-old Alexander Weber in the passenger seat, according to authorities.
Police say that Vincent was driving without ever receiving a license, and that Weber had a large amount of cash on him, including some of the recorded drug task force buy money. Inside the vehicle, police say they found more cash sitting on top of the center console.
When the informant left the home on Stanmore Drive, they returned with a half ounce of an off-white rock-like substance that field tested positive for fentanyl.
Police say they went to serve a search warrant at the home, and that they saw Dugan looking outside. They say Dugan ran back in the home and shut the door.
When police entered the home, they say they saw Dugan with white powder on his beard, shirt, and face. They say he claimed he wasn't dealing, but that he told them he ate some fentanyl.
After Dugan was taken to the hospital, police searched the home and found fentanyl, paraphernalia, and cash, including some of the recorded drug task force money.
Dugan and Weber were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug charges, with Dugan also facing an obstruction of justice charge. Vincent was charged with operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.