WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON
AFTERNOON...

Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.
Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
line of showers this morning.

Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50 mph may occur.
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of
50 mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Police trying to get man barricaded inside Pike County home to come out

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana State Police at a home in Petersburg where a man has barricaded himself inside

Police are at the scene of an active situation in Pike County, Indiana.

Indiana State Police officials tell us they're at a home along State Road 57 in Petersburg, where a man barricaded himself inside late Thursday morning.

ISP says they have the area shut down between SR 61 and 18th Street while they work to resolve the situation.

Authorities tell us the man is the only person inside the home.

At this time, it's not clear what led to the man barricading himself inside.

Stay with 44News on-air and online as we work to learn more about the incident.

