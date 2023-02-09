Police trying to get man barricaded inside Pike County home to come out

Police are at the scene of an active situation in Pike County, Indiana.
Indiana State Police officials tell us they're at a home along State Road 57 in Petersburg, where a man barricaded himself inside late Thursday morning.
ISP says they have the area shut down between SR 61 and 18th Street while they work to resolve the situation.
Authorities tell us the man is the only person inside the home.
At this time, it's not clear what led to the man barricading himself inside.
Stay with 44News on-air and online as we work to learn more about the incident.