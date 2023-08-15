Police: Woman held hostage by wanted felon armed with gun in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A man was arrested in Madisonville after police say he held a woman hostage at gunpoint.
Officers with the Madisonville Police Department were called to a residence on Island Ford Road late Monday night to investigate a man with a gun.
At the scene, authorities say they determined that 20-year-old Zachary Davis of Henderson was holding a woman hostage in her apartment.
Officers also confirmed that Davis had active warrants for his arrest, including several for violent felony offenses.
After a brief standoff and negotiation, police say they were able to get Davis and the victim out of the apartment uninjured.
Police say Davis was already wanted on charges of kidnapping, assault, and more out of Henderson County, and for failing to appear in Hopkins County.
In the Henderson case, authorities say Davis is accused of holding another victim at gunpoint, threatening to kill them, and forcing them to drive him to Evansville.
In addition to the charges for his warrants, Madisonville Police say Davis was arrested on several new charges including assault, terroristic threatening, and unlawful imprisonment, and booked into the Hopkins County Jail.