Police: Women found unresponsive with syringes in bathroom of Evansville clothing store

Two women are facing drug charges after police say they were found unresponsive with syringes in the bathroom of an Evansville business.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the Ross Dress for Less clothing store around midnight Monday after someone reported an overdose in the bathroom.
Officers arrived at the scene and found two women on the bathroom floor unresponsive, EPD says. They say uncapped syringes with a red liquid substance were laying next to the women.
EPD says that life-saving measures were taken by officers, EMTs, members of the fire department, and a good samaritan. They say multiple doses of Narcan were also used before the women regained consciousness.
One of the women said they didn't remember what happened after she went into the bathroom, and the other said that they had gone into the bathroom to use narcotics, police said. EPD says the second woman told them that they used the syringes to ingest what she was told to be heroin.
EPD says the women are both on probation for drugs. They also said the syringes found in the bathroom later tested positive for fentanyl.
Police identified the women as 29-year-old Megan Haas and 30-year-old Jacqueline Thomas.
After being taken to the hospital and cleared, both Haas and Thomas were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug charges.