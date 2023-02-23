Posey County couple arrested after drugs and guns found in home with 6 kids, police say

A couple is behind bars in Posey County, Indiana after police say they found guns and drugs in a home with kids.
Officials with the Mt. Vernon Police Department say the investigation started earlier in the week, after two young kids were found walking around looking for the police station.
Investigators say they were able to talk to the two kids at the police station, and that they were upset and crying.
At the police station, MVPD says the kids told investigators they left home because they were being physically abused by 35-year-old LaCole Mosley and her boyfriend, 34-year-old Daryl Moman. The kids went on to explain that they are punched, kicked, and slapped on almost a daily basis, the police report says.
Police say the kids continued to explain that they're expected to care for four younger kids in the home, between the ages of 1 and 8. They told investigators that they would get up early for school and then care for the other children immediately after getting home, and that the children would have soiled diapers from not being changed all day.
The kids also said they would be left alone to care for the younger children for days at a time without adult supervision, the police report says. It says that when the kids told Mosley they wanted to leave the home, she said "if you leave he will kill me and I will kill you."
While the kids were at the police station, officers say Moman showed up and that the kids became scared. They say they asked Moman to speak at the police department, and that he agreed.
When officers went to check out the kids' home, they say they talked to the the mother, Mosley.
As officers checked the home, they say they could smell burnt marijuana. They say they found marijuana, meth, drug paraphernalia, two handguns, and ammo during a search of the house.
Based on their findings, officers arrested both Mosley and Moman on numerous felony charges, MVPD says.
Mosley and Moman were booked into the Posey County Jail on six counts of felony neglect, plus other charges including dealing meth and possession of meth, and others.
Police said that Moman is also a convicted felon in Illinois for armed robbery and dealing cocaine.