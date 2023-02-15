Posey County drug roundup leads to out-of-state arrest of wanted man

Investigators in Posey County, Indiana, say they've tracked down a man wanted in a 2021 drug roundup.
Back in May of 2021, authorities say they arrested 16 people with ties a drug traffic operation as part of "Operation Lockdown."
One man, 41-year-old Jeffrey Bates, remained wanted in the investigation on a felony meth dealing charge.
The Mt. Vernon Police Department says one of its officers was able to track Bates to Kansas City, Missouri, leading to his arrest.
"Because of the hard work and dedication of the officers involved in the search for Bates as well as the initial narcotics investigation, this individual will be brought back to Posey County to be held accountable for his involvement in the illegal narcotics activities in Posey County," MVPD says.
Bates is being held in Missouri awaiting extradition back to Indiana.