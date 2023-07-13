Posey County man arrested in 'Operation Bryan' sentenced to prison for dealing meth

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Mt. Vernon man will serve prison time for dealing meth.

The Posey County Prosecutor's Office says 30-year-old James See was sentenced to 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth.

As part of his guilty plea, See admitted to delivering meth to an undercover police informant.

See and 13 other people were charged in a months-long undercover drug investigation dubbed "Operation Bryan."

The undercover drug investigation was named in honor of Posey County Sheriff's Deputy Bryan Hicks.

At sentencing, See also admitted to being a habitual offender with multiple prior felony convictions, including burglary, receiving stolen property and theft.

“Thanks to the dedicated work of (Posey County Prosecutor’s Office) Investigator Kenneth Rose and (Posey County Sheriff’s Office) Detective Dustin Seitz with the Drug Task Force, Mr. See was identified, apprehended and has now been held accountable for his actions," says Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. "The evidence submitted to my office by the Drug Task Force was overwhelming and resulted in a drug dealer and habitual criminal being removed from our community.”

See will be taken to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.