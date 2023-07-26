Posey County man gets 20 years for burglary of vacant home

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Mt. Vernon man has been sentenced to prison after a burglary that happened back in 2020.

The Posey County Prosecutor's Office says 44-year-old Matthew Curtis was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to felony charges of burglary, firearm possession by a felon, and resisting law enforcement.

Curtis admitted to breaking into and burglarizing the home on St. Wendel Cynthiana Road while armed with a handgun back in May of 2020, before fleeing into Illinois from officers in an attempt to avoid capture.

Authorities say they were able to capture Curtis thanks to a 911 call made by a concerned neighbor.

Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers commented, “This is a great example of ‘if you see something, say something’. Thanks to the quick actions of neighbors who saw something suspicious, a serious violent criminal has been removed from our community for a significant period of time. Detective Reidford’s thorough investigation provided my office with an overwhelming amount of evidence pointing to Mr. Curtis’s guilt.”

Court records show that Curtis's accomplice in the case, Brittany Howder, was sentenced on several charges including burglary back in 2022.