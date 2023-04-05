Posey County man gets decades in prison for baby's head trauma death

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Posey County man was sentenced to decades in prison after being charged with neglect leading to the death of a young child.
Prosecutors say 28-year-old Richard Abdul Rashar Kennedy was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the death of a 14-month-old child.
Authorities say Kennedy pleaded guilty to neglect in the child's death, admitting to putting the child in danger and failing to seek medical care for the child.
The prosecutor's office says the incident happened back in October of 2018, when first responders were called to help the unresponsive child, Nyla Brantley Gold.
Nyla had been in the care of a babysitter, Samantha Burris, and her boyfriend, Kennedy, when the child's parents were told that Nyla was not acting right and they needed to pick her up. Immediately upon picking her up from Burris’s apartment, the parents found Nyla to be unresponsive and sought medical attention. Nyla passed away due to extensive head trauma on October 6, 2018 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
The investigation found that Nyla was in good health when she was dropped off at Burris's apartment. Authorities said that at the time, Burris and Kennedy denied inflicting any injuries on the child.
At Kennedy's sentencing, prosecutors presented testimony from medical experts regarding the nature of Nyla’s injuries. During the hearing, the court also heard emotional statements from Nyla’s family members.
“It was a difficult and emotional day for Nyla’s family,” says Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “I hope and pray this sentence can bring the family some measure of closure and justice knowing that Mr. Kennedy has been held accountable. I’m grateful for the thorough investigation conducted by (Indiana State Police) Detective Wes Kuykendall, as it provided my office with an overwhelming amount of evidence that led to a conviction and lengthy prison sentence.”
Court records show that Burris is out on a $15,000 bond, but has a jury trial date set for Sept. 26, 2023, on the same felony neglect charge as Kennedy.
Kennedy will be taken to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his prison sentence.