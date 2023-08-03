Posey County man gets prison time for attacking deputy, attempting to grab his gun

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Mt. Vernon man has been sentenced to prison for attacking a deputy and trying to take his gun.
Prosecutors say 36-year-old Michael Funkhouser of Mt. Vernon was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to several felony offenses.
The judge ordered that four of the 12-year sentence be served in prison, with the remaining eight years suspended to probation.
Funkhouser's charges spanned from meth possession and felony battery, to attempting to disarm an officer and possession of a controlled substance.
Funkhouser was arrested in August 2021 after confronting an deputy who pulled him over for traffic violations.
Authorities say Funkhouser tried to grab the deputy's gun after starting a fight, but that the deputy was able to detain him.
Once Funkhouser was in custody, police said they found a loaded gun in his pocket, as well as drugs and another gun in his car.
The deputy involved in the case testified against Funkhouser and said that the incident is now frequently on his mind during routine traffic stops.
Prosecutors argued that Funkhouser should receive more prison time over the incident.
“My office argued for a much tougher sentence,” commented Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “As evidenced by his actions during this incident, we believe Mr. Funkhouser is a dangerous individual to have in our community. What would have happened if Mr. Funkhouser was able to retrieve the handgun from his pocket or take the gun from Deputy Straub? Thankfully we don’t have to know the answer to that, and Deputy Straub as able to return home from work to his family after this incredibly scary and serious situation. While my office does respect the court’s sentence, we certainly do 3 not agree with it. My office will be consulting with the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council as to our options on appeal.
The prosecutor's office says Funkhouser will soon be eligible for release because of time served accumulated since his arrest.