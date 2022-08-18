Posey County man sentenced to prison for dealing meth and synthetic marijuana

A Mt. Vernon, Indiana man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for dealing drugs, according to prosecutors.
The Posey County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday that 50-year-old Steven R. Robinson of Mt. Vernon had been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth and synthetic marijuana, also known as K2.
As part of his guilty plea, the prosecutor's office says Robinson admitted to possessing between five and 10 grams of meth and more than 28 grams of synthetic marijuana, with plans to deliver the drugs.
Robinson was arrested after being stopped by Mt. Vernon Police back in October of 2021 for driving on a suspended license with his headlights off.
During the traffic stop, officers said they found meth and more than 350 grams of synthetic marijuana.
“This is an example of active policing by law enforcement that led to the removal of a large amount of drugs and a drug dealer from our community," Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers commented. "Thanks to the investigative work of the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Posey County Drug Task Force, my office was provided with an overwhelming amount of evidence that allowed us to hold Mr. Robinson accountable for his actions.”
Robinson will be taken to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.