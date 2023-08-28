Posey County meth dealer sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Posey County man will spend more than a decade behind bars for dealing meth.
Authorities said Monday that 28-year-old Gabrial Isaac Appel of Cynthiana, Indiana, had been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for the crime.
Court documents show Appel had trafficked meth in the southwest Indiana area since 2019 before a large shipment of meth was intercepted. Officials say Appel had orchestrated a shipment of over 1.4 pounds of meth from California to his parent's house in Posey County.
Authorities said they conducted a controlled delivery of the package, and that Appel's mother received it and said she was getting it for him. They say Appel also tracked the package using his cell phone.
“Drug traffickers like this defendant seek to make easy money by bring poisons from across the country to harm all of our communities, including smaller towns right here in southwest Indiana,” said U.S. Attorney, Zachary A. Myers. “Methamphetamine and other deadly drugs have devastating impacts on the lives of families in every community. I am grateful for the work of the Drug Enforcement Administration and our federal prosecutor to disrupt this drug trafficker and hold him accountable.”
Once Appel is released from prison, he'll also have to serve 5 years of supervised probation.