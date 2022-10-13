Posey County woman gets prison time for February stabbing

 Skip to main content
.Gusty west to northwest winds, relative humidity dropping to
around 20 percent, and very dry fuels will result in critical
fire danger today and again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075,
076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085,
086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093,
094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075,
076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085,
086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093,
094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

* AFFECTED AREA...In southern Illinois...Fire weather zones 075,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088,
089, 090, 091, 092, 093, and 094. In southwest Indiana... Fire
weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088. In west
Kentucky...Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006,
007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018,
019, 020, 021, and 022. In southeast Missouri...Fire weather
zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111,
112, and 114.

* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35
mph today. West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25
to 35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...around 20 percent this afternoon and Friday afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Posey County woman gets prison time for February stabbing

  • Updated
  • 0
Tabatha Ord, 35, of Mt. Vernon

Tabatha Ord, 35, of Mt. Vernon (Posey County Prosecutor's Office)

A Mt. Vernon, Indiana woman will serve time in prison after being convicted of multiple offenses stemming from a stabbing that happened in February.

The Posey County Prosecutor's Office says that 35-year-old Tabatha Ord was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday in connection to the stabbing.

Authorities say Ord was convicted of attacking a woman who was giving her a ride home. The victim said she jumped out of her car after Ord began cutting her multiple times, and that Ord took off in her car after that. The victim also told investigators that Ord had been drinking.

Court records show the victim was treated at the hospital for seven stab wounds, though she survived her injuries.

“Thankfully, the injuries inflicted on the victim were non-life threatening, but that does not minimize the trauma this survivor will live with for the rest of her life," says Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. "Ms. Ord is obviously an unpredictable and dangerous individual, and I’m grateful that she has been removed from our community."

When Ord was taken into custody, she reportedly told authorities that she had been drinking for two days straight.

Ord was convicted of multiple charges of battery and OMVWI. She's been held in the Posey County Jail on bond since her arrest, and will now be taken to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve her sentence.

