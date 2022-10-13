Posey County woman gets prison time for February stabbing

A Mt. Vernon, Indiana woman will serve time in prison after being convicted of multiple offenses stemming from a stabbing that happened in February.
The Posey County Prosecutor's Office says that 35-year-old Tabatha Ord was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday in connection to the stabbing.
Authorities say Ord was convicted of attacking a woman who was giving her a ride home. The victim said she jumped out of her car after Ord began cutting her multiple times, and that Ord took off in her car after that. The victim also told investigators that Ord had been drinking.
Court records show the victim was treated at the hospital for seven stab wounds, though she survived her injuries.
“Thankfully, the injuries inflicted on the victim were non-life threatening, but that does not minimize the trauma this survivor will live with for the rest of her life," says Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. "Ms. Ord is obviously an unpredictable and dangerous individual, and I’m grateful that she has been removed from our community."
When Ord was taken into custody, she reportedly told authorities that she had been drinking for two days straight.
Ord was convicted of multiple charges of battery and OMVWI. She's been held in the Posey County Jail on bond since her arrest, and will now be taken to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve her sentence.