Posey County woman with suspected meth lab in home with kids sentenced to prison

  • Updated
  • 0
Megan Witt, 37, Posey County Prosecutor's Office

A Posey County, Indiana woman with a suspected meth lab in a home where kids were living was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

The Posey County Prosecutor's Office says 37-year-old Megan Witt was sentenced to 6 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges of conspiracy to manufacture meth, possession of meth, and neglect.

Police records show that officers with the Posey County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at the home back in 2021, finding multiple items associated with making meth, in addition to meth and other drug paraphernalia.

In her guilty plea, prosecutors say Witt admitted to conspiring to make meth at her home where she lived with her children. They say she also admitted to using meth around her two kids, who were living at the home.

Posey County Drug Task Force Supervisor Kenny Rose testified at the sentencing hearing about the dangers of having meth-making materials inside a home, especially where young kids are living.

