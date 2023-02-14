 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs may be knocked down, travel in high profile
vehicles may be difficult. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Princeton high school science teacher accused of showing 'oral sex video' to minors

  • Updated
  • 0
Marissa Capehart mug shot, Gibson County Jail

Marissa Capehart mug shot, via Gibson County Jail

A high school teacher in Gibson County, Indiana was arrested on a felony charge after being accused of showing a sexual video to kids.

Marissa Capehart was arrested on a felony charge of "Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors."

Records obtained by 44News say the incident happened at the end of January. Authorities say that Capehart's accused of showing an "oral sex video."

The Princeton Community High School page on the North Gibson School Corporation's website lists Capehart as a science teacher.

Capehart was booked into the Gibson County Jail with a $750 bond.

We have reached out to NGSC officials for a statement on the matter.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you