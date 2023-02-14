Princeton high school science teacher accused of showing 'oral sex video' to minors

A high school teacher in Gibson County, Indiana was arrested on a felony charge after being accused of showing a sexual video to kids.
Marissa Capehart was arrested on a felony charge of "Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors."
Records obtained by 44News say the incident happened at the end of January. Authorities say that Capehart's accused of showing an "oral sex video."
The Princeton Community High School page on the North Gibson School Corporation's website lists Capehart as a science teacher.
Capehart was booked into the Gibson County Jail with a $750 bond.
We have reached out to NGSC officials for a statement on the matter.