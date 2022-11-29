 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty South Winds Today And Tonight...

Expect gusty south winds 10 to 20 mph the rest of today and
tonight. Winds will gust 30 to 40 mph at times. The winds may blow
around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations.

We remain outlooked for a slight risk of severe thunderstorms
the rest of today and tonight. Stronger storms may produce wind
gusts in excess of 40 mph along and ahead of a cold front toward
the end of the day and through the evening. A few storms could
become severe and produce damaging wind, and possibly a short
duration, weak tornado.

Continue to be weather aware the rest of today and this evening.

Probable cause affidavit released in Delphi murder suspect's arrest

  • 0
Richard Allen escorted into court (WLFI)

Delphi homicide suspect Richard Allen escorted into court (WLFI)

Indiana authorities have released details on what led to the arrest of a man at the center of a high-profile murder investigation.

Richard Allen is the man who was recently arrested in connection to the 2017 murders of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana - Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

Since Allen was arrested on two counts of murder, much has remained unknown on the investigation until Tuesday's unsealing of court documents.

You can read the full probable cause affidavit by clicking on the PDF below (or in a new window here), though witnesses' names was removed by officials before it was released.

Download PDF Richard Allen affidavit

This is a developing story.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you