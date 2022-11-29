Probable cause affidavit released in Delphi murder suspect's arrest

Indiana authorities have released details on what led to the arrest of a man at the center of a high-profile murder investigation.
Richard Allen is the man who was recently arrested in connection to the 2017 murders of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana - Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
Since Allen was arrested on two counts of murder, much has remained unknown on the investigation until Tuesday's unsealing of court documents.
You can read the full probable cause affidavit by clicking on the PDF below (or in a new window here), though witnesses' names was removed by officials before it was released.
This is a developing story.