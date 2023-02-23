Public asked to avoid area of Gibson County during 'active criminal investigation'

Authorities in Gibson County, Indiana are asking the public to steer clear of an area where an active criminal investigation is being conducted.
Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the Gibson County Sheriff's Office said that an active criminal investigation was underway on County Road 250 S near the town of Francisco.
Citizens are being asked to give authorities room to conduct that investigation.
No details are available on the investigation right now, but the sheriff's office says a news release will be sent out once the investigation is complete.
Stay with 44News for updates.