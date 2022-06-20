Public asked to help identify suspect in Jasper vehicle break-ins

Police in Jasper, Indiana, are looking for a suspect in a string of overnight vehicle break-ins.
The Jasper Police Department says the person shown in the photos seen here possible entered multiple unlocked vehicles in the overnight hours of Sunday.
Police say it happened in the area of West 5th Street in Jasper.
JPD is reminding everyone to keep their vehicles locked. Personal items left inside vehicles should also be kept out of view.
Anyone with information on the suspect shown in the photos seen here should call JPD at 812-482-2255, or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-2677.