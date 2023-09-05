Rape charges dropped in plea agreement for Evansville man accused of holding missing girl against her will

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man who was accused of abusing and holding a missing girl against her will appeared in court for his trial date on Tuesday.
Court records show that the jury trial for Daniel Keith Walls was over before it began after Walls agreed to take a plea deal.
According to court records, Walls withdrew his former plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to felony charges of criminal confinement and battery, plus a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.
In exchange for his guilty plea on those charges, three counts of rape that Walls previously faced will be dropped.
Walls was arrested back in February after police said they found a missing, injured juvenile at his apartment, who claimed she had been raped and assaulted.
Walls now has a sentencing date set for Oct. 6, where he will learn his fate if the judge accepts the plea agreement filed on Tuesday.