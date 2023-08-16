 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Registered sex offender arrested on new child molesting charges in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Willie Lee Henderson Jr

Willie Lee Henderson Jr

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A registered sex offender is facing child molesting charges in Evansville.

Jail records show 54-year-old Willie Lee Henderson Jr. was booked on charges of child molesting on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the charges stem from an April interview with a victim at Holly's House.

During the interview, the victim said that Henderson forced them to perform sex acts and sexually abused them on multiple occasions, police said.

Leading up to the interview at Holly's House, police say the child told their mother about the abuse.

Detectives say they talked to the child's mom, who said that she didn't remember the children saying anything about Henderson touching them, but also admitted that she was using drugs at the time. Police say the child was removed from their mother's care by the Department of Child Services.

Henderson is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you