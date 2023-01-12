 Skip to main content
Repeat sex offender found guilty of molesting 12-year-old in Gibson County, prosecutors say

Prosecutors in Gibson County say a repeat sex offender who's currently serving prison time has been found guilty of child molestation.

According to an announcement Thursday, a jury deliberated for 15 minutes before find James A. Cox guilty of molesting a 12-year-old child in the fall of 2019. The prosecutor's office says that Cox later admitted to an additional count of being a repeat sex offender.

Cox is currently serving a prison sentence for being in possession of a handgun as a serious violent felon.

We're told Cox's sentencing for the child molestation charge is scheduled for Feb. 10.

Cox could face a potential sentence of 20 to 40 years, with an enhancement of 10 years possible for being a repeat sexual offender.

