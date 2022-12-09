 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE..Portions of Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and far
Southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions will develop in areas of
low visibility. Use extra caution on the roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down...
use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

&&

Reward offered for information on Christmas light vandalism in Wabash County

  • 0
Reward offered for info on Wabash Co vandalism

Police were called to this home on Poplar Street in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, after someone caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the resident's light display (Wabash County Crimestoppers)

Authorities in Wabash County, Illinois, are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a Thursday evening Christmas light vandalism.

A news release from Wabash County Crimestoppers says that police were called to a home at 1202 Poplar Street in Mt. Carmel on Thursday around 6 p.m. to investigate a vandalism.

At the home, police found that Christmas lights and electrical chords had been cut. Officials say the damage is estimated to be approximately $2,000.

Anyone who may have information leading to an arrest in the case is being offered a $300 reward.

To report information on the incident, call the Mt. Carmel Police Department at 618-262-4114, Crimestoppers at 618-262-4258, or send a tip through the Wabash County Sheriff's Office app.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you