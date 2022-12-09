Reward offered for information on Christmas light vandalism in Wabash County

Authorities in Wabash County, Illinois, are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a Thursday evening Christmas light vandalism.
A news release from Wabash County Crimestoppers says that police were called to a home at 1202 Poplar Street in Mt. Carmel on Thursday around 6 p.m. to investigate a vandalism.
At the home, police found that Christmas lights and electrical chords had been cut. Officials say the damage is estimated to be approximately $2,000.
Anyone who may have information leading to an arrest in the case is being offered a $300 reward.
To report information on the incident, call the Mt. Carmel Police Department at 618-262-4114, Crimestoppers at 618-262-4258, or send a tip through the Wabash County Sheriff's Office app.