Saline County burglary investigations lead to two arrests

HARRISBURG, Ill. (WEVV) — Two men are facing charges in connection to a string of burglaries in southern Illinois.
Officials with the Harrisburg Police Department says its officers arrested Heath McRoy of Marion and Bobby Hatcher of Carrier Mills in the investigation.
HPD says investigators took numerous burglary reports from community members whose homes and vehicles were burglarized between June and the beginning of July.
During the burglaries, a UTV and multiple guns were taken.
As authorities investigated, they say they were able to recover the UTV and develop McRoy as a suspect. When police found McRoy, they say he tried to run and toss a firearm, which turned out to be stolen during one of the burglaries.
Officers later served a search warrant at Hatcher's home, where they found another stolen firearm.
McRoy was charged with multiple crimes including burglary and theft, while Hatcher was charged with possession stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.