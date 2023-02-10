 Skip to main content
Scales, gun, pills and meth found on Evansville man in traffic stop, police say

Mt. Vernon Police Department photos from Friday morning drug arrest

(Mt. Vernon Police Department)

An Evansville man is behind bars in Posey County, Indiana, after police say they caught him with drugs and a gun.

Officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department made the arrested early Friday morning.

MVPD says officers saw an SUV speeding just before 1 a.m. Friday, pulling the driver over and leading to the discovery of a gun, digital scales with residue on them, a large bag with meth inside, along with various pills.

Police say the driver was 36-year-old Gilbert Eaton of Evansville.

Eaton was booked into the Posey County Jail on felony charges of meth dealing and possession, plus other drug possession charges and charges for being a felon in possession of a gun.

Photos from Friday morning arrest in Mt Vernon

Photos from Friday morning arrest in Mt Vernon (Mt. Vernon Police Department)

