Scam caller posing as EPD sergeant targeting residents

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Residents are reportedly being targeted by a scammer who's posing as a sergeant with the Evansville Police Department.
EPD issued the scam alert on Friday, and said that they were receiving reports from citizens who have been getting calls from someone claiming to be "Sergeant Smith."
EPD says the supposed sergeant tells the victim that there's a legal matter they need to take care of with payment.
According to EPD: "This is a SCAM."
EPD says you'll never get a call from any member of the department asking for money or gift cards.
If you've been contacted by an officer and need to verify their legitimacy, you can call EPD at 812-436-7896.