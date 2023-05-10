 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Search leads to discovery of drugs, guns, stolen vehicle, and one arrest in Ohio County

  • Updated
  • 0
Paul Howard, via Ohio County Sheriff's Office

Paul Howard, via Ohio County Sheriff's Office

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A search warrant led to the discovery of guns, drugs, a stolen truck, and one arrest in Ohio County, Kentucky.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says its deputies, along with other local authorities, served a search warrant at a home on Stillhouse Lane in Whitesville.

According to OCSO, the search warrant that was served at the home surrounded an investigation into a vehicle that was stolen out of Daviess County back in April.

During the search, authorities say they found some meth, guns, and the stolen vehicle.

As a result, 47-year-old Paul Howard was arrested.

Howard was booked into jail and faces several charges for the drugs, guns, and stolen property.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you