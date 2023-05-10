Search leads to discovery of drugs, guns, stolen vehicle, and one arrest in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A search warrant led to the discovery of guns, drugs, a stolen truck, and one arrest in Ohio County, Kentucky.
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says its deputies, along with other local authorities, served a search warrant at a home on Stillhouse Lane in Whitesville.
According to OCSO, the search warrant that was served at the home surrounded an investigation into a vehicle that was stolen out of Daviess County back in April.
During the search, authorities say they found some meth, guns, and the stolen vehicle.
As a result, 47-year-old Paul Howard was arrested.
Howard was booked into jail and faces several charges for the drugs, guns, and stolen property.