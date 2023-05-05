 Skip to main content
Search of Greenville home leads to drug trafficking charges

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A Greenville man is behind bars on meth and marijuana trafficking charges after his home was searched, according to authorities.

Officials with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say 59-year-old Jeffery Williams was arrested on those charges after a search of his Greenville home on Bethel Lane.

Authorities searched the home on Wednesday after a joint investigation that included city, county, and state agencies.

During the search, investigators say they seized meth, marijuana, and about $2,500 cash.

The investigation continues at this time.

