Search of Greenville home leads to drug trafficking charges

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A Greenville man is behind bars on meth and marijuana trafficking charges after his home was searched, according to authorities.
Officials with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say 59-year-old Jeffery Williams was arrested on those charges after a search of his Greenville home on Bethel Lane.
Authorities searched the home on Wednesday after a joint investigation that included city, county, and state agencies.
During the search, investigators say they seized meth, marijuana, and about $2,500 cash.
The investigation continues at this time.