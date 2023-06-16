Search warrant in Evansville area leads to discovery of meth and three arrests, authorities say

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Three people are behind bars in Vanderburgh County after a search warrant led to the discovery of guns and meth, according to authorities.
Investigators with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they served a search warrant at a home on Maggie Valley Drive on Thursday.
Living at the home was Donald Georgean, Jessica Sachs, and Treshawn Grooms, according to police.
During the search, detectives say they found two handguns, a shotgun, numerous cell phones, digital scales with residue, a chemical substance commonly used to cut meth, and a drug ledger.
Detectives say they also found a small safe, a large safe, a wall safe, a floor safe, and a small safe disguised as a Bible.
Inside the Bible safe was about 8 grams of meth, according to police. They say they found 10 more grams of meth, cash, a digital scale, and handgun magazines and holsters in the large safe.
As a result of the search, Georgean, Sachs, and Grooms were all arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Police say a check of Georgean's record show he was sentenced to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to dealing meth back in 2020.