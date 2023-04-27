Search warrant in Ohio County leads to discovery of drugs, four arrests

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Four people were arrested in Ohio County after a search warrant that led to the discovery of drugs, authorities said.
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that a search warrant was obtained and served at a home on Patterson Road in Beaver Dam.
At the home, authorities say they found four men who all had warrants, as well as meth and various drug paraphernalia.
Cody Elms, Shawn Howell, Jeremy Potts, and Timmy Colbert were all arrested and booked into the Ohio County Jail.
Howell, Potts, and Colbert were arrested on multiple warrants, while Elms was arrested on six warrants as well as meth and paraphernalia charges.