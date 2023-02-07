Second trial date confirmed for Evansville woman facing rape and murder charges

A woman who was arrested on multiple felony charges back in October of 2021 is set to go to trial.
During a pretrial conference held Tuesday morning, court officials confirmed that Heidi Carter would go to trial on charges including murder and rape on Feb. 13 at 8 a.m.
Carter was arrested in connection with a gruesome rape-murder case in October of 2021, after authorities said that Carter helped her then-boyfriend, Carey Hammond, beat and rape a woman, and kill a man.
The two charges of murder against Carter had originally been dropped, but in January, prosecutors re-filed those charges against her.
Carter was already sentenced for one misdemeanor charge of possessing a gun as a felon.
Carter will go to trial on Feb. 13 for the remaining charges which include two counts of murder, three counts of rape, and three counts of criminal confinement.
