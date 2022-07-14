Security camera footage shows break-in at Henderson beauty supply store

The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, says it's looking for two thieves who were caught on camera.
Security camera footage released by the police department shows two individuals inside Kelly's Beauty Supply on S. Green Street.
Police say the two suspects broke into the store on Sunday, July 3.
The footage appears to show the thieves grabbing a wig and other products from the shelves of the beauty supply store.
Anyone who may have information on the identity of the suspects or the incident should call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.