 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Security camera footage shows break-in at Henderson beauty supply store

  • Updated
  • 0
Security camera shows thieves inside Kelly's Beauty Supply

Security camera shows thieves inside Kelly's Beauty Supply (Henderson Police Department)

The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, says it's looking for two thieves who were caught on camera.

Security camera footage released by the police department shows two individuals inside Kelly's Beauty Supply on S. Green Street.

Police say the two suspects broke into the store on Sunday, July 3.

The footage appears to show the thieves grabbing a wig and other products from the shelves of the beauty supply store.

Anyone who may have information on the identity of the suspects or the incident should call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you