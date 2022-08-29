Security camera footage shows burglary at Evansville cosmetics store

Security camera footage obtained by 44News appears to show an overnight break-in at an Evansville cosmetics store.
The footage was released by Beauty Plus, which sits near the corner of Covert Avenue and Vann Avenue. It appears to show two people breaking into the store with a hammer, before one of them starts filling a trash bag full of merchandise.
Police said they reviewed the footage of the burglary, which showed the break-in happen around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday night.
According to EPD, the woman made off with around $5,000 in merchandise after being in the store for only six minutes.
Anyone with more information on the incident should call police.