Sentencing pushed back for Evansville woman found guilty of rape and murder charges

The woman found guilty of murder and rape charges after an incident in Evansville, Indiana, will wait a little while longer before learning her fate in court.

Court records show Heidi Carter was scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday morning, but that sentencing was rescheduled.

Carter will now be sentenced at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 16.

Our reporters were in the courtroom when Carter was found guilty on all charges including crimes of felony rape and murder.

The charges against Carter stem from a gruesome incident that unfolded at a home on Stinson Avenue.

44News spoke exclusively to the surviving victim of the brutal attack, who said that living through that nightmare has changed her life forever.

We will continue to follow the case and bring you the latest.