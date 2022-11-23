Sentencing rescheduled for mom charged in young child's fentanyl overdose death

The sentencing date for an Evansville mom who was charged in her young child's fentanyl overdose death has once again been rescheduled.
During court Wednesday, the sentencing for Makaylee Opperman was rescheduled to Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.
44News reporter Ben Laufer was in the courtroom for what would have been Opperman's sentencing on Wednesday. During court, three of Opperman's family members testified on her behalf.
As part of a plea agreement, Opperman pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to deal narcotics and neglect resulting in death in connection with the overdose death of her young child. In that plea deal, the murder charge originally filed against her was dropped.
Opperman's charges follow the fentanyl overdose death of her 3-year-old child Kamari.
Multiple other people were charged in the investigation, including two who are being charged at the federal level.