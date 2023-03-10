Sentencing scheduled for convicted Evansville murderer

An Evansville man convicted of murder on Thursday is scheduled to learn his sentence.
Prosecutors say they've scheduled the sentencing for Brandon Artis for April 12.
44News reporter Ben Laufer was at Artis's trial all week. As we reported Thursday, a jury found Artis guilty of murder, robbery, armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and intimidation after the shooting death of Trey McGillicuddy.
Authorities say McGillicuddy was selling marijuana to Artis, and that Artis shot and killed him at his home. They say Artis stole marijuana, cash, and other items, and that he also pointed his gun at a woman and her daughter, and threatened to shoot the child.
Leading up the his conviction, authorities said that the stolen items were found at Artis's home, and that a necklace linked to Artis was found near the crime scene.
Prosecutors say that Artis also faces a felony firearm sentencing enhancement and a habitual offender sentencing enhancement. They say the judge is expected to issue a ruling on the enhancements before Artis is sentenced.
“We were able to remove another dangerous person off the streets because of careful and effective police work, coupled with a focused prosecution strategy,” stated Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers. “This serves as a strong warning to criminals that their unlawful actions will lead to severe consequences in Vanderburgh County.”
Stay with 44News for updates on the case.