 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, May 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for ozone is issued when a combination of
high temperatures, light winds and other factors are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Several charges dropped, new trial date set for Evansville man accused of stabbing his brother

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeremy S. Fuchs, 43, of Evansville

Jeremy S. Fuchs, 43, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The jury trial began Tuesday for an Evansville man who was arrested after being accused of stabbing his brother.

The trial for Jeremy Fuchs was scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

During court Tuesday, records show that several charges against Fuchs were dismissed and that a new trial date was set.

According to court records, two counts of aggravated battery that Fuchs originally faced were dismissed. He now faces the two remaining charges in the case - one count of aggravated battery and one count of domestic battery.

Records also show that Fuchs rejected a plea deal offer, and that he was appointed a public defender. A new jury trial date was set for Oct. 25, 2023.

Fuchs was arrested in October 2022 after a stabbing that happened on Harriet Street.

The stabbing victim claimed that the attack happened during an argument with his Fuchs, who is his brother, according to police. They say he was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you