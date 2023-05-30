Several charges dropped, new trial date set for Evansville man accused of stabbing his brother

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The jury trial began Tuesday for an Evansville man who was arrested after being accused of stabbing his brother.
The trial for Jeremy Fuchs was scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
During court Tuesday, records show that several charges against Fuchs were dismissed and that a new trial date was set.
According to court records, two counts of aggravated battery that Fuchs originally faced were dismissed. He now faces the two remaining charges in the case - one count of aggravated battery and one count of domestic battery.
Records also show that Fuchs rejected a plea deal offer, and that he was appointed a public defender. A new jury trial date was set for Oct. 25, 2023.
Fuchs was arrested in October 2022 after a stabbing that happened on Harriet Street.
The stabbing victim claimed that the attack happened during an argument with his Fuchs, who is his brother, according to police. They say he was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.