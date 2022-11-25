Sex offenders from Evansville and Newburgh sentenced to prison for child porn crimes

Two sex offenders from southern Indiana have been sentenced to prison for child pornography crimes, officials announced Friday.
Officials say 43-year-old Jason Jolley of Evansville was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and receive sexually explicit materials involving children and distribution of sexually explicit materials involving children.
The say 50-year-old Scott Spear of Newburgh pleaded guilty to conspiring with Spear to distribute the child sexual abuse materials and was sentenced to five years in federal prison.
According to court documents, Jolley and Spear communicated with each other over email, discussing their mutual interest in finding and viewing sexually explicit material involving children. Jolley and Spear also sent images to each other depicting the sexual abuse of children, according to authorities.
As part of the sentence, Jolley was ordered to serve 10 years supervised probation following his release from federal prison, with Spear ordered to serve seven. Both will also have to register as sex offenders wherever they live, work, or go to school, as required by law.