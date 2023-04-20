 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND MUCH OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Sheriff: Evansville man clocked at 104 MPH on Highway 41 charged with reckless driving

  • Updated
  • 0
speeding driving speed limit mgn generic

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies was patrolling on Highway 41 near SR 64 when they saw a blue SUV going 104 MPH.

When the driver was pulled over, they were identified as 42-year-old Miguel Bravo of Evansville GCSO said.

After a brief investigation, Bravo was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail.

In addition to the reckless driving charge, authorities say Bravo was also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle while never licensed.

Miguel Bravo via Gibson County Sheriff's Office

