Sheriff: Evansville man clocked at 104 MPH on Highway 41 charged with reckless driving

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies was patrolling on Highway 41 near SR 64 when they saw a blue SUV going 104 MPH.
When the driver was pulled over, they were identified as 42-year-old Miguel Bravo of Evansville GCSO said.
After a brief investigation, Bravo was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail.
In addition to the reckless driving charge, authorities say Bravo was also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle while never licensed.