Sheriff: Man facing reckless homicide charge after fatally hitting sister with van in Vanderburgh Co.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says charges will be filed in a deadly vehicle-vs-pedestrian incident that happened on Thursday night.

As we reported Thursday, the sheriff's office responded to a neighborhood on Sawmill Drive, where 62-year-old Faith R. Georges was found dead.

We just heard from Sheriff Noah Robinson, who provided an update on the investigation during a 4 p.m. press conference on Friday.

According to Sheriff Robinson, the driver of the van that hit and killed Georges was her brother, 60-year-old Daniel Bryan Smith.

"There had been a verbal dispute between the two, and he had gone to leave in his van... He left the residence, backing up, we believe in a reckless manner, resulting in her being struck by the van," Sheriff Robinson says.

The sheriff's office says it's believed that Georges may have been trying to take the license plate off the vehicle when Smith backed up, running her over.

According to Robinson, Smith left the scene before coming back a few moments later, then calling 911 from a neighbor's house. Authorities said that the woman was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

VCSO says that Smith will be charged with reckless homicide and driving on a suspended license in the incident.

The sheriff's office says that Smith is currently at the hospital due to a medical condition unrelated to the incident. They say he'll be transported to the jail on those felony charges, and that more charges are possible.