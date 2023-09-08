Sheriff: Owensboro couple steals car from dealership, gets arrested in Warrick County

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities in Warrick County, Indiana say they arrested a Kentucky couple for car theft.
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says the investigation started back on Sept. 6 when a deputy helped a stranded couple get their car off the road in the area of Epworth Road and Lincoln Avenue. They say a database check showed the couple didn't have any warrants, and that the car wasn't listed as stolen.
A short time later, authorities say they got a report of a man and woman, who matched the description of the couple that the deputy helped, acting suspiciously and jumping a fence into a nearby neighborhood.
Deputies say they responded to the area and found the couple, who were identified as Andrew Wheatley and Mackenzie Edmonds of Owensboro.
Further investigation revealed that the car Wheatley and Edmonds were driving in had been stolen from a car dealership in Owensboro, and that both had warrants out for their arrest.
According to WCSO, when the deputy had helped the couple earlier in the day, the car hadn't yet been entered as stolen, and their warrants had not yet been issued.
Both Wheatley and Edmonds were arrested and booked into the Warrick County Jail.