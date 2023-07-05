Sheriff: Owensboro woman driving with child caught with drugs during traffic stop

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — An Owensboro woman is behind bars on drug charges after authorities say they found meth and marijuana in her car while she was driving with a child.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies pulled over 43-year-old Jamie Huskisson on Wednesday morning after seeing her swerving on the road.
During the traffic stop, Huskisson was seen by the deputy trying to hide things in her car, the sheriff's office says.
When deputies searched the car, they say they found a small bag of meth, some meth residue in a handbag, some marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.
DCSO says Huskisson was also driving with a child in the car at the time of the incident.
Huskisson was booked into the Daviess County Jail. She's charged with drug possession and endangering the welfare of a minor.