Sheriff releases details leading up to deputy-involved shooting in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities are providing more details on a deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened in Vanderburgh County on Wednesday.
We now know that the man who was shot and killed in the incident was 49-year-old Steven Goldstein, who lived at the home on North St. Joe Road where the incident unfolded.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says an investigation began after a social media video was discovered that appeared to show Goldstein fire a gun near a juvenile.
After looking into the video, Robinson says it was learned that Goldstein had a criminal history and a warrant for his arrest, and that he was a felon in possession of a firearm.
Authorities went to the home with a search warrant to find the gun, but at the home, it became clear that Goldstein wasn’t going to surrender quietly, the sheriff’s office says.
After Goldstein was given commands to come outside for nearly 30 minutes and gas was used to get him out, the sheriff’s office says he eventually fired at deputies. They say that’s when a deputy returned fire on Goldstein, hitting and killing him.
Goldstein's autopsy was scheduled to be conducted sometime Thursday.