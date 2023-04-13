 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, April 13, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Sheriff releases details leading up to deputy-involved shooting in Vanderburgh County

Authorities at the scene of a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities are providing more details on a deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened in Vanderburgh County on Wednesday.

We now know that the man who was shot and killed in the incident was 49-year-old Steven Goldstein, who lived at the home on North St. Joe Road where the incident unfolded.

Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Vanderburgh County

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says an investigation began after a social media video was discovered that appeared to show Goldstein fire a gun near a juvenile.

After looking into the video, Robinson says it was learned that Goldstein had a criminal history and a warrant for his arrest, and that he was a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities went to the home with a search warrant to find the gun, but at the home, it became clear that Goldstein wasn’t going to surrender quietly, the sheriff’s office says.

After Goldstein was given commands to come outside for nearly 30 minutes and gas was used to get him out, the sheriff’s office says he eventually fired at deputies. They say that’s when a deputy returned fire on Goldstein, hitting and killing him.

Goldstein's autopsy was scheduled to be conducted sometime Thursday.

