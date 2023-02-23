Sheriff: Suspect found dead after arrest warrant issued

Authorities in Gibson County responded to a criminal investigation on County Road 250 S near the town of Francisco this afternoon.
According to Sheriff Bruce Vanoven, detectives went to speak with 74-year- old Charles A. Finke about a criminal investigation where he was the suspect.
Authorities say upon arriving at the residence, Finke refused to comply with deputies commands.
An arrest warrant was then issued on Finke for Child Molesting, a Level 4 Felony.
Indiana State Police SWAT made entry into Finke’s residence and found him deceased from a self inflicted gunshot wound.
