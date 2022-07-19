 Skip to main content
Shipment of 150 pounds of marijuana intercepted in Madisonville, police say

  • Updated
Around 150 pounds of marijuana was seized in Madisonville, Kentucky on Monday night as the result of a lengthy investigation, according to police.

Detectives say they had been investigating information on a major marijuana distributor in Hopkins County since early 2022.

Through their investigation, authorities say they learned that a possible shipment of marijuana was going to be coming to Hopkins County to be distributed.

On Monday night, authorities say they pulled over 50-year-old Roy Stallworth of Rockford, Michigan. A K9 Officer that was brought to the scene alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from inside Stallworth's vehicle and a trailer it was hauling, according to police.

When authorities searched Stallworth's vehicle and trailer, they say they found a Glock 9mm handgun, three magazines full of hollow point ammo, an AR-15 rifle, and approximately 150 pounds of marijuana.

Stallworth was arrested and charged with marijuana trafficking, carless driving, and using restricted ammo during a felony.

Roy Stallworth, 50, of Rockford, MI (Hopkins County Jail)

Roy Stallworth, 50, of Rockford, MI (Hopkins County Jail)

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Madisonville Police Department, DEA Paducah, the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, and the Kentucky State Police.

