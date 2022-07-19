Shipment of 150 pounds of marijuana intercepted in Madisonville, police say

Around 150 pounds of marijuana was seized in Madisonville, Kentucky on Monday night as the result of a lengthy investigation, according to police.
Detectives say they had been investigating information on a major marijuana distributor in Hopkins County since early 2022.
Through their investigation, authorities say they learned that a possible shipment of marijuana was going to be coming to Hopkins County to be distributed.
On Monday night, authorities say they pulled over 50-year-old Roy Stallworth of Rockford, Michigan. A K9 Officer that was brought to the scene alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from inside Stallworth's vehicle and a trailer it was hauling, according to police.
When authorities searched Stallworth's vehicle and trailer, they say they found a Glock 9mm handgun, three magazines full of hollow point ammo, an AR-15 rifle, and approximately 150 pounds of marijuana.
Stallworth was arrested and charged with marijuana trafficking, carless driving, and using restricted ammo during a felony.
Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Madisonville Police Department, DEA Paducah, the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, and the Kentucky State Police.